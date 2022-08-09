CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,124 shares of company stock worth $1,392,478. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

