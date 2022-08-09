Constellation Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Constellation has a market cap of $142.06 million and $829,273.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

