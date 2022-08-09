Contrasting Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.04% -46.47% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 39.97% 36.17% 27.00%

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

13.2% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals $20,000.00 498.96 -$13.29 million ($0.92) -0.79 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $16.07 billion 4.26 $8.08 billion $50.10 12.59

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Phio Pharmaceuticals. Phio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 2 6 11 0 2.47

Phio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 721.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $697.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT. It has collaborations with AgonOx Inc. on clinical development of novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma;Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority; and AstraZeneca PLC. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

