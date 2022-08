Contrasting Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Howden Joinery Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo Oyj $15.33 billion 1.56 $3.04 billion $2.55 8.82 Howden Joinery Group $2.88 billion 1.60 $432.47 million N/A N/A

Sampo Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sampo Oyj 3 3 1 0 1.71 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sampo Oyj and Howden Joinery Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.84%. Given Sampo Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sampo Oyj is more favorable than Howden Joinery Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sampo Oyj and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo Oyj N/A 12.46% 2.71% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Howden Joinery Group pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sampo Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howden Joinery Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Howden Joinery Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. It also provides life, individual and group pension, home and content, illness, animal, electronics, change of ownership, workers' compensation, rewards, marine, aviation, and transport insurance, as well as wealth management and asset management services. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

