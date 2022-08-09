Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 6.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.95. 37,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The company has a market cap of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $494.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

