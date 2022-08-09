Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The stock has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.95.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

