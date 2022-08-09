Cowen Increases 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $55.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TXG traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $191.15.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

