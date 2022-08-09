Cowen Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $168.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.40. 161,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,643 shares of company stock worth $48,289,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

