Cowen Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $125.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMED. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.53.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.98. 5,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $202.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

