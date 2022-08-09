Cowen Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $31.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.46.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. Playtika has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Playtika by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.