Credit Suisse Group Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $11.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 305,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,799. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -227.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.77.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

