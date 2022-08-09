Credit Suisse Group Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $37.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 333.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

