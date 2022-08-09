Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

Shares of CR stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.32 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

