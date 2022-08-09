CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 123,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 129.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 269,824 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

