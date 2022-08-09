Critical Analysis: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) versus Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Yext alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -25.53% -49.72% -17.64% Beyond Commerce -53.89% N/A -33.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yext and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Yext and Beyond Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $390.58 million 1.54 -$93.26 million ($0.79) -6.18 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 1.09 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yext.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 4 0 0 1.80 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Summary

Yext beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.