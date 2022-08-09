Critical Comparison: SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) versus Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08% Incyte 28.46% 13.02% 9.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Incyte 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and Incyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.00%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $84.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Incyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SomaLogic and Incyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 10.29 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Incyte $2.99 billion 5.51 $948.58 million $4.25 17.41

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Volatility and Risk

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Incyte beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a steroid-refractory chronic graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); itacitinib, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat naïve chronic GVHD; and pemigatinib for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, myeloproliferative syndrome, and tumor agnostic. In addition, the company engages in developing Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. Additionally, it develops Retifanlimab that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Merus N.V.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Innovent Biologics, Inc.; Zai Lab Limited; Cellenkos, Inc.; and Nimble Therapeutics, as well as clinical collaborations with MorphoSys AG and Xencor, Inc. to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab, and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

