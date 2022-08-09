Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99. 235,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 357,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.18.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

