Cryptex Finance (CTX) Price Tops $4.07 on Exchanges

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00017438 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,964 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

