Crypto Kombat Trading Up 6.7% This Week (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market cap of $47,733.51 and $203.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00020349 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
