Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 184,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

