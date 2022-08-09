Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after purchasing an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

