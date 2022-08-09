Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 244,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,643 shares of company stock worth $48,289,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $301.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.