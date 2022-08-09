Csenge Advisory Group Takes $1.25 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

