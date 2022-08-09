Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

