CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.5% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,677,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

