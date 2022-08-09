CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

CubeSmart stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

