CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.
CubeSmart Stock Up 1.2 %
CubeSmart stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.