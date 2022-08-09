CUDOS Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. CUDOS has a total market cap of $26.84 million and $399,359.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
