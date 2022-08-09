Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 18,545 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $378.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day moving average is $371.36. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

