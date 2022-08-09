Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Trading Down 0.0 %

INTC opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

