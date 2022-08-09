Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $489.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.