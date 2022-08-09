Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 751 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.72 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

