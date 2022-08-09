Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,671 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

