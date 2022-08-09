Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,344,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,504,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

