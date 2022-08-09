Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.12.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

