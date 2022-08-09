Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $456.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

