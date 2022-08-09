Curio Governance Price Tops $0.0030 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $38,132.57 and $918.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,064.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00037387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00129033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064125 BTC.

About Curio Governance

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.