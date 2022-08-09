DA Davidson Lowers Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target to $34.00

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,888. The company has a market capitalization of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $32.14.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
