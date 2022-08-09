DAD Hits Market Cap of $21.60 Million (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $247,120.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.77 or 1.00001971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00068107 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

