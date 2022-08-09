Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.08. 535,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 341,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

