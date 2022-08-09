DATA Trading Up 15.3% This Week (DTA)

DATA (DTA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $7.84 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.77 or 1.00001971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00068107 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,989 coins. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

