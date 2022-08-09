Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Trading Up 13.4%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) was up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

