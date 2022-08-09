Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,309.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock worth $13,696,228 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.