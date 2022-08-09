DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.23. 958,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,079,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

