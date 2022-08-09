DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.44. 259,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

