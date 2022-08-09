DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $55,008.99 and $70.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00128950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.