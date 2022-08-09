Decentral Games (DG) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $41.32 million and $1.10 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 553,360,825 coins and its circulating supply is 550,988,401 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

