Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches Market Cap of $28.58 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $1.12 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

