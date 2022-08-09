Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 129,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750,184. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.