Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Cowen

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Down 1.0 %

DLX stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.