Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
DNLI opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 204,224 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
