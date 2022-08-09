Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 256,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 204,224 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

